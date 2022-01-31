Advertisement

Dogs rescued from well, only one survives

FSSS graphic
FSSS graphic(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHIPPLE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Fearing Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to an emergency Sunday night involving two dogs.

It happened on Nichols Road.

Fire Chief Roger Pritchett says a man was hunting when his two dogs came across an open well on abandoned property and fell in.

He says the well is 20-30 feet deep.

By 8:49, Pritchett says 10 units were on the scene.

He says three units from Marietta Fire Department Station One also responded to the call.

Pritchett says that both dogs were retrieved from the well in under 30 minutes.

One dog did not survive and the other’s condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They say it all started when officers tried to serve a revocation order to Martin Riley...
UPDATE: Man allegedly hits home confinement officer, leads authorities on chase that ends in standoff
Gov. Jim Justice joined religious leaders from across West Virginia to conduct a virtual...
Gov. Justice announces $1,500 Job Jumpstart Program for those going back to work
This professional points to three major contributing factors to homelessness in Wood County.
Wood County homeless count reveals need remains high - a glimpse into deeper issues
Head-on collision occurs in Parkersburg from snowy conditions.
Snowy morning conditions cause Parkersburg head-on collision
Kenny Lumeyer
Wood County man charged after teenager gives birth to his child

Latest News

American Red Cross seeking disaster relief volunteers
American Red Cross seeking disaster relief volunteers
American Red Cross hosts local blood drive
American Red Cross hosts local blood drives
Cynthia Keely gives updates on new AHA guidelines
American Heart Association establishes new COVID safe CPR guidelines
CPR class shows new CPR method
Local CPR class learns new American Heart Association guidelines