Dogs rescued from well, only one survives

WHIPPLE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Fearing Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to an emergency Sunday night involving two dogs.

It happened on Nichols Road.

Fire Chief Roger Pritchett says a man was hunting when his two dogs came across an open well on abandoned property and fell in.

He says the well is 20-30 feet deep.

By 8:49, Pritchett says 10 units were on the scene.

He says three units from Marietta Fire Department Station One also responded to the call.

Pritchett says that both dogs were retrieved from the well in under 30 minutes.

One dog did not survive and the other’s condition is unknown at this time.

