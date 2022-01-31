Advertisement

Harris was close to pipe bomb at DNC HQ on Jan. 6, sources say

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Sources say...
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Sources say Harris, then vice president-elect, drove within several yards of a pipe bomb during the Capitol riot.
By CNN
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sources say then-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris drove within several yards of a pipe bomb during the Capitol riot.

They said the pipe bomb was lying next to a bench outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

Harris was inside the DNC for nearly two hours before it was discovered.

Harris’ movements on Jan. 6, when former President Donald Trump’s supporters breached the Capitol, have been shrouded in secrecy.

It wasn’t announced until earlier this month that she was even in DNC headquarters.

According to an internal Capitol Police timeline, an unnamed “protectee” was removed from the building seven minutes after police began investigating.

The suspect shown is believed to be related to the pipe bomb that was left outside DNC...
The suspect shown is believed to be related to the pipe bomb that was left outside DNC headquarters in Washington, D.C. Pipe bombs were placed at the DNC and RNC headquarters on Jan. 5, the FBI says.(Source: FBI/CNN)

The bomb was safely neutralized at the scene by robots a few hours later.

A source said the Secret Service was responsible for sweeping the interior of the building, the driveway, the parking deck, and entrances and exits before Harris’ arrival.

No one has been charged with planting the bomb. The FBI continues to search for a suspect.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They say it all started when officers tried to serve a revocation order to Martin Riley...
UPDATE: Man allegedly hits home confinement officer, leads authorities on chase that ends in standoff
Ohio resident creates snow Bengal to support the team before AFC Championship
Local Bengals fan creates snow Bengal to support the team playing in the AFC Championship game
Kenny Lumeyer
Wood County man charged after teenager gives birth to his child
Four fire departments responded to the scene.
Mobile home declared total loss in fire
Gov. Jim Justice joined religious leaders from across West Virginia to conduct a virtual...
Gov. Justice announces $1,500 Job Jumpstart Program for those going back to work

Latest News

Parkersburg High School dismisses early due to power loss
Elon Musk asked the college student to take down the Twitter account, then backed down when...
Elon Musk offers college student $5K to stop tracking his private jet on Twitter
File photo of Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister.
Canada PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19
Challenges at home and abroad, including COVID, inflation and the Ukraine-Russia crisis, await...
Biden administration guidebook aims to help communities tap infrastructure funds
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
2 convicted in Arbery death reach plea deal in hate crimes case