Key Ohio Dems ask party to stay neutral in governor primary

Some high-profile Ohio Democrats are urging party leaders to remain neutral in the competitive...
Some high-profile Ohio Democrats are urging party leaders to remain neutral in the competitive gubernatorial primary between former mayors Nan Whaley and John Cranley.((Source: Nan Whaley for Governor))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Some high-profile Ohio Democrats are urging party leaders to remain neutral in the competitive gubernatorial primary between former mayors Nan Whaley and John Cranley.

The push comes as Democrats work to pick someone best capable of leading its ticket to 2022 wins against an all-Republican slate of incumbents.

Ohio Democratic Party Executive Committee screeners are set to decide their recommendation Tuesday.

Cranley supporters believe the panel is poised to back Whaley, who’s U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s pick.

A former national party chair, ex-state party chairs and a former Supreme Court justice say neutrality gives selection power to voters.

