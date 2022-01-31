Advertisement

Lubeck and Mineral Wells PSDs meet to discuss expanding water lines at County Commission

The Commission has requested the PSDs produce an updated study with an updated price tag
WTAP News @ 6 - WCC water
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Representatives of the Lubeck and Mineral Wells Public Service Districts met Monday to discuss expanding water lines.

Earlier this month, the Wood County Commission invited the two PSDs to meet.

This, after a petition began circulating in southern Wood County calling for expansion to unserved areas.

As of Monday, that petition has been signed by 90 potential customers.

Mineral Wells PSD says they conducted a study in 2010 looking at the cost of expansion.

Craig Richards of Burgess and Niple Engineering and Architecture Firm talked about that study today and the potential benefits of expansion.

One potential customer is the Pond Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

In a letter to the County Commissioners, Fire Chief Roy McDonald spoke of the problems they’ve faced...

He says, “Formerly, our potable water was sourced from an onsite drilled well that in recent years has begun to fail and is no longer fit for consumption. The iron content in the water has risen to levels that make it unusable for drinking or meal preparation...”

He also says that “with waterlines come hydrants,” and that an increase in hydrants “would better allow our fire department to serve our intended purpose in times of need.”

The Commission has requested the PSDs produce an updated study with an updated price tag.

From there, they hope to seek funding on the federal, state, and local levels.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They say it all started when officers tried to serve a revocation order to Martin Riley...
UPDATE: Man allegedly hits home confinement officer, leads authorities on chase that ends in standoff
Four fire departments responded to the scene.
Mobile home declared total loss in fire
Kenny Lumeyer
Wood County man charged after teenager gives birth to his child
Ohio resident creates snow Bengal to support the team before AFC Championship
Local Bengals fan creates snow Bengal to support the team playing in the AFC Championship game
FSSS graphic
Dogs rescued from well, only one survives

Latest News

Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home
Buy the Book
Jimmy Mills
Wood County Sheriff’s Office appoints new Deputy and Evidence Technician
Enrollment for Pre-Kindergarten in Wood County for the 2022-2023 school year started this...
Pre-K enrollment starts in Wood County for the 2022-2023 school year