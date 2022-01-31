Lubeck and Mineral Wells PSDs meet to discuss expanding water lines at County Commission

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Representatives of the Lubeck and Mineral Wells Public Service Districts met Monday to discuss expanding water lines.

Earlier this month, the Wood County Commission invited the two PSDs to meet.

This, after a petition began circulating in southern Wood County calling for expansion to unserved areas.

As of Monday, that petition has been signed by 90 potential customers.

Mineral Wells PSD says they conducted a study in 2010 looking at the cost of expansion.

Craig Richards of Burgess and Niple Engineering and Architecture Firm talked about that study today and the potential benefits of expansion.

One potential customer is the Pond Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

In a letter to the County Commissioners, Fire Chief Roy McDonald spoke of the problems they’ve faced...

He says, “Formerly, our potable water was sourced from an onsite drilled well that in recent years has begun to fail and is no longer fit for consumption. The iron content in the water has risen to levels that make it unusable for drinking or meal preparation...”

He also says that “with waterlines come hydrants,” and that an increase in hydrants “would better allow our fire department to serve our intended purpose in times of need.”

The Commission has requested the PSDs produce an updated study with an updated price tag.

From there, they hope to seek funding on the federal, state, and local levels.

