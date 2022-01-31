Advertisement

Mobile home declared total loss in fire

WTAP News @ 6
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:31 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A mobile home on Old Saint Mary’s Pike caught fire Saturday morning and has since been declared a total loss.

According to Deerwalk Fire Chief Matt Whitlatch, the home was completely gutted by flames.

The fire started at 9:30 AM and the scene was cleared around 1:30 PM, according to officials.

Whitlatch says there were multiple challenges in addressing the fire. First off, the gas meter kept switching back on, fueling the flames. Also, the Department of Highways had to be called out to treat roads for firefighters’ safety.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Thankfully, the resident was not inside and there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Waverly, Deerwalk, Williamstown, and Eastwood fire departments and the Wood County Sheriffs Office were all on the scene.

