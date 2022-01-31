Skip to content
Home
News
Weather
Sports
Obituaries
Livestream
Live Events
Search
Home
News
Ap
Business
Community
COVID-19 Updates
Crime
Economy
Education
Election Results
Politics / Elections
Energy
Family
International
National
Regional
Road Conditions
State
Video
Accidents
Weather
Radar
Live Streaming Weather & Special Reports
Closings
Skycams
Sports
Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week
Football Frenzy
Scoreboard
Obituaries
Contact Us
Advertise with WTAP
Careers
Purchase WTAP News Stories
Submit a Story
Community Calendar
Features and Contests
Latest Newscasts
Livestream
Livestream 2
WOVA Live
Gray DC Bureau
TV Listings
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Full Court Press with Greta VanSusteren
Great Health Divide
Investigate TV
PowerNation
User Content
Press Releases
Advertisement
MOValentine’s Stories
By
Gray Media
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST
|
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Send us your recipe!
Most Read
UPDATE: Man allegedly hits home confinement officer, leads authorities on chase that ends in standoff
Mobile home declared total loss in fire
Local Bengals fan creates snow Bengal to support the team playing in the AFC Championship game
Wood County man charged after teenager gives birth to his child
Gov. Justice announces $1,500 Job Jumpstart Program for those going back to work
Latest News
Test Poll
Spooktacular MOV
MOVs Holiday Cookbook
WTAP Deck the MOV