Obituary: Carney, Patricia Ann

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Patricia Ann Carney, 81 of Elizabeth, WV, passed away January 28, 2022, at the Elizabeth Care Center. She was born November 27, 1940, at home in Happy Holler to the late Marsellus J and Mary Vivian Meredith Boyce of Elizabeth, WV. A 1958 graduate of Wirt County High School, she graduated from Mountain State College with a degree in business. She owned and operated Pat’s Bookkeeping and Tax Service in Elizabeth. She enjoyed anything outdoors. But, most of all, she loved being a Nana.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas J Carney whom she married April 10, 1982, the father of her children John Nemeth Sr, siblings Marsellus Jr. and Virginia Boyce, Edwin (Arlene) Boyce, Eileen Boyce, Charles (Chilcie) Boyce Gwendolyn (Louis) Martin, Donna Murray, Ralph Lewis (Judy) Boyce; a brother-in-law Eugene Pursley and granddaughters Amber and Erica Burke.

Mrs. Carney is survived by her children Johnny (Ronni) Nemeth, Debbie Nemeth, Phil Nemeth and Maria (Greg) Hutchinson; grandchildren Chase (Hyon) Burke, Dustin (Melissa) Burke, Cheyenne (Rosh) Gamage, Shawni (Brent) Hill, JT Nemeth, George Nemeth; great-grandchildren Lily Burke, Gaby Burke, Cree Hill, Aizley Hill, Henisey Hill, Orion Gamage, Elowyn Gamage; her sister Mary Lou Pursley and Linda (Larry) Murray and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday, January 31, 2022, from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Tuesday from 9:00 am until the time of the service. Rev. John Watkins will officiate with interment at K of P Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of the Elizabeth Care Center for their love and great care that they bestowed upon our mom and nana.

