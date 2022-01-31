Advertisement

Obituary: Cogar, Debra Kay

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Debra Kay Cogar, 60 of Rural Hall, NC, formerly of Williamstown, passed away January 28, 2022 at the Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC.  She was born October 9, 1961 in Buckhannon, WV a daughter of the late Frank and Juanita Hunt.

Mrs. Cogar was a homemaker and Christian by faith.  She was a former Color Guard Instructor for Williamstown High School.  She dearly loved her family and especially enjoyed spoiling her grandkids.

Surviving is her loving husband of 27 years, Roy Cogar, four children:  Robert Cogar of Parkersburg, Dallas Westfall of Volga, WV, Brandon Cogar (Brianna) of Rural Hall, NC and Bethany Cogar of Williamstown, two sisters:  Pam Wright (Kevin) of Volga and Kelli Emfinger (Travis) of Volga, nine grandchildren with two on the way and a great-granddaughter.  In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Willis and Deloros Sandy and son Harold Westfall Jr.

Funeral services will be Saturday 11AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Howard Swick officiaiting.  Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery, Williamstown.  Visitation will be Friday 5-8PM.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

