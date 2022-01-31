Obituary: Conner, Roy Lee

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Roy Lee Conner, 83, of Mineral Wells, WV left his Earthly home on Sunday, January 30, 2022. He was born on December 26, 1938, a son of the late Rollie Connis and Eula Enid Waybright Conner.

Roy attended Parkersburg High School and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He started his career as a machinist at ACME Fishing Tool and Co. Roy retired from Ravenswood Aluminum in 2000. He was the longest serving Past Master of Wirt Lodge #82, A.F. & A.M., a member of Wirt Chapter #113 O.E.S., and a member of Local 5668 U.S.W. After retirement, Roy enjoyed his woodworking and giving his handmade items to friends and family.

Roy is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marjorie (Griffin) Conner; son, Roy Wayne (Diane) Conner; daughter, Janet (George) Somerville; four grandchildren, Brandon, Chad, and Eric Conner, Aimee (Josh) Shriver; one great-grandson, Evan Shriver; four half- brothers, Darryl (Cathy) Conner, Jim Conner, Gary Conner, and Paul (Darlene) Conner; half-sister, Joyce (Clarence) Scott; an aunt, Marie Waybright; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Connie Conner; four brothers, William H. Conner, Ronald R. Conner, Donald D. Conner, and Delmer C. Conner, step-mother, Dora Conner; half-brother, John P. Conner.

Funeral services will be 1PM Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg. Burial will follow in Pisgah Cemetery at Wirt County, where Masonic graveside rites will be conducted. Visitation will be 11AM-1PM Tuesday at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lambertatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Conner family.

