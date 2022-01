PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Alan Jay Currence, 60, of Parkersburg, passed away January 27, 2022.

Service will be Friday February 4, 2022 at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Visitation will be Thursday 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

