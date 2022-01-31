Obituary: Erlewine, Donna Jean

GRANTSVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Donna Jean Erlewine, 79 of Grantsville, WV died Wednesday, January 19, 2022. She was born December 17, 1942, the daughter of the late Edward and Edith Grey Plant.

In addition to her parents, Donna was proceeded in death by her husband, Ronnie Erlewine and sisters; Janet Geiger and Joann Kerby.

Donna is survived by her three daughters; Michele Hipp (Brian), of Grantsville, Kristie Ritchie (Brian) of Grantsville and Carol Erlewine (Silas) of Seattle, Washington. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren; Danielle Goodrich, Sidney Johnson (Dustin), Nathaniel Hipp, Casey Ritchie, Cole Ritchie, Conner Ritchie, Carter Ritchie, Ella Dreamer, Dylan Dreamer as well as 4 great Grandchildren; Dakota Johnson, Jabe Johnson, Banks Johnson and Edith Goodrich.

Donna retired from Mid-Ohio Valley Home Health as a home health aide. She worked for many years as a beautician at her own beauty shop (Cut-n-Curl) as well as The Fabric Shop in Arnoldsburg, WV. Donna could always strike up a conversation with just about anyone, loving to help others and her love for her family was undaunting. She enjoyed her annual vacation to Nags Head where she made many memories. She so enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren play which brought her immense happiness. She loved her pets (and all animals) and was a huge Seattle Seahawks’ fan.

Donna requested no formal service and in lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to

The Roane County Animal Shelter. Stump Funeral Home &n Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, is honored to assist the Erlewine family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

