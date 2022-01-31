Obituary: Freed, Linda Marshall

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Linda Marshall Freed, 79, of Marietta, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Linda was born October 11, 1942 in Parkersburg, WV to Gerald E. and Mae White Marshall.

She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1960 and from Mountain State College in 1961 with a degree in Executive Secretarial training. On November 24, 1962, Linda married the love of her life, Brooks Dearman Freed. Together they raised their sons, Steve and Jason. Linda worked for Broughton Food Company for 26 years and later worked as a medical and legal transcriptionist. She enjoyed her family, traveling and 30 years raising and showing AKC registered pugs. Linda was most recently a member of the Bethel Lighthouse Church in Marietta. She enjoyed her time playing in the ukulele choir and singing in her previous church choirs, Christ United Methodist Church and First Baptist Church in Marietta. While a member of First Baptist Church, she was active in the Debra Mulneix Circle and had served as secretary of the American Baptist Women. In her retirement she enjoyed volunteering at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Linda is survived by her husband Brooks, sons, Steve (Angie) Freed and B. Jason (Kristi) Freed all of Marietta. Grandchildren Stephanie (Chase) Hughes of Veto, Joshua Freed of Marietta, Christian (Ashlee) Freed of Charleston, SC, Allie (Jason) Ford of Stockport, step grandchildren, Drew (Emily) Miller of Houston, TX and Abbey Miller of Marietta. Great grandchildren Chloe Freed-Hayes, Caiden Ford, Scarlett Freed, and soon to be great grandson Greyson Freed, her sister Sharon (Jerry) Gray of Hendersonville, NC., and extended family.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, infant son, Douglas and infant great grandson, Jensen Ford.

In lieu of a visitation and viewing funeral, per Linda’s wishes, a private celebration of life memorial service will be held with the help of Cawley & Peoples at a time available for the family.

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Bethel Lighthouse Church, 5570 Warren Chapel Road, Marietta, Ohio in loving memory of Linda.

