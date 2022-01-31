Obituary: Graham, Bonnie Kae

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Bonnie Kae Graham, 65, of Parkersburg, WV passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital after a long illness.

She was born June 1, 1956 in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Donald “Buck” and Oleta Kerns Williams.

Bonnie was a 1974 graduate of Parkersburg South High School. She attended WVU-P. She retired from Dupont after 34 years of service. Bonnie was a member of Helping Hands Quilt guild of Belleville, WV and 339 Quilters group in Barlow-Vincent, OH. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, quilting, baking, her Dashaunds, watching wildlife, and going to concerts.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Shawn; son, Kristopher Sean (Christy) Gillespie of Little Hocking, OH; two grandchildren, Morgan Dawn Gillespie and Easton Lane Gillespie; brother, Craig (Amy) Williams; many nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday February 3, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the start of the service on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Graham family.

