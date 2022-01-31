Obituary: Hendershot, Walter

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Walter Hendershot, 83, of Lowell, OH, passed away January 22, 2022, at his home.

He was born December 10, 1938, in Washington County, OH, a son of John C. Hendershot and Irene Payne Hendershot. He had worked in maintenance for a lumber company. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army.

He is survived by his companion, Alice Rummer; 3 sons, Jerry H. of Washington, David H. of Wisconsin, Jason H. of Maryland; 5 brothers: Carl H. of Columbus, John H, Jr. of Waterford, Gary H. of South Carolina, Dwight H. of Waterford, Albert H. of Waterford; 3 sisters: Gwen Sword of Columbus, Yvonne Erb of Devola, Karen Morse of Reno and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Prima, 2 brothers Jack H and James H; 3 sisters; Cletis Rummer, Joretta Kiggans and Ernestine Lasky.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date in Waxler Cemetery. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

