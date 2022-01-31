Obituary: Kincaid, Jacquelene (Jackie)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jacquelene (Jackie) Kincaid, age 87, died on January 29th in her home in Parkersburg, WV. Jackie was born in Canoe, WV on May 1, 1934 to Carl and Della Looney.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald L. Kincaid (former Parkersburg High School principal 1971-1988).She is survived by her brother, David Looney, four children, Deborah Pifer, Melbourne Beach, Florida; Doug Kincaid, Virginia Beach, Virginia; Donald Kincaid (Karen), Wesley Chapel, Florida; and Jim Kincaid, Jacksonville, Florida. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Amy Oehlmann (Brad), Andi Sessa (Shawn), and Alyssa and Jack Kincaid as well as five great-grandchildren, Braden, Addilyne, Alyvia, Brecken, and Gage. In her own words, Jackie lived a wonderful and blessed life. She was a long-time member of the North End Church of Christ. She was a life-long supporter of Parkersburg High School and numerous charities. Jackie lived to bless others. She was an outstanding baker and had a green thumb like no other. She was intelligent, witty, caring, and had an amazing memory. She could easily recall every meal she shared with you. She was sharp and funny up until her last days. She believed in one’s true character, making her a friend to many. She loved sweet tea, a good book and a visit with friends and family on the front porch. She was faithful to her God and knew where she was going when she passed from this earth and was looking forward to seeing her departed husband, family members and friends. She was a light to her community and will be missed by all who had the good fortune to know her.Services will be Wednesday 12:00 PM at North End Church of Christ. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday 10 AM to 12 PM at the church. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, she would love donations sent to Potter Children’s Home at 2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.

