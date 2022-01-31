Obituary: Laymen, James E.

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - James E. Laymen, 89, of Vienna, WV died Friday January 28, 2022 at CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in New England, WV a son of the late Brooks Crawford Layman, Sr. and Iris Wilma Schultz Layman.

He retired from Badger Lumber after over thirty years and attended Cedar Grove and Lubeck United Methodist Churches. He was a United States Army veteran having served in the Korean Conflict as a medic with the 278th Regimental Combat team and the 5th Army Hospital in Stuttgart, Germany. He was the light heavy weight boxing champion of the 278th Regimental Combat Team. Jim was an avid reader.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-one years Carolyn Irena (Reed) Layman, daughter and son-in-law Stacy Desha Layman-Kennedy (Daniel John Layman-Kennedy), son Kyle Eugene Layman, brother Brooks Crawford Layman (Patricia), sister Linda Kay Nedeff, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter Tracy Neale Layman; father and mother-in-law Clifton and Irena Maxine Reed; and sisters Betty Memel, Genevieve Schell, Carolyn Holliday, Margaret Layman, Margie Layman, Joanne Layman, and Dorothy Ellen Wells.

Memorial service will be Wednesday 2:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Mary Zimmer officiating. Inurnment will follow at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens with military honors by American Legion Post 15. The family will receive friends Wednesday 12-2 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.