Obituary: Low, Irene G. Thompson

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Irene G. Thompson Low, 85, of Marietta, OH passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 22, 1936 to her parents Leslie and Addie Buchanan Thompson at Rockport, WV.

She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1954, and married the love of her life, Bill Low, the same year. They were married for 65 years before his passing in 2020. They lived a wonderful life in Newport, OH and Marietta, OH, making friends everywhere they went. She was active in the Newport United Methodist Church for many years helping the youth, making flower arrangements for the altar, and in the Women’s Group Helping Hands. She was well known for her noodles, Cinnamon Rolls, hot rolls, and all around cooking and baking for any and all in the community.

Surviving her is one sister, Norma Morgan of Elizabeth, WV, and one step brother, Clifford Lynch (Marie) of Parkersburg, WV. Irene was the proud mother to 3 children, Lisa (Alan) Tuttle of Niceville, FL, Jim (Jackie) Low of Beaver, PA, and Julie (Brian) Walker of Marietta, OH. She was also the granny to Sam (Liz) Tuttle of Auburn, AL, Hope Tuttle of Atlanta, GA, Hannah (Nate) Vieira of Riverview, FL, Olivia Tuttle of Niceville, FL, Matt (Courtney) Rankin of Marietta, OH, Briana (Daniel) Shank of Williamstown, WV and Leslie Rankin of Marietta, OH. She was also blessed with 5 great grandchildren with two more on the way. Irene was the proud Aunt to many special nieces and nephews, who she loved to write to and receive cards and phone calls from.

Irene was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles (Wilma) Thompson, Delmer (Eleanor) Thompson, and a brother in law, Charles Morgan.

As per the request of Irene, we will have a celebration of life in the spring with family and friends with food and laughter and not sadness and tears.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Newport Women’s Group Helping Hands, 122 Stanley Street, Newport, OH 45768.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

