Obituary: Maxon Jr., Donald (DJ) Eugene

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio (WTAP) - Donald (DJ) Eugene Maxon, Jr, 49, of Tuppers Plains, Ohio, died on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Holzer Emergency Department- Meigs. He was born on March 5, 1972, in Marietta, Ohio to Donald and Kathy (Carver) Maxon.

DJ was a 1990 graduate of Marietta High School and earned his associate’s degree in mechanical engineering from Washington State Community College in 1994.

On October 5, 1996, he married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth (Bradley) Maxon and they recently celebrated 25 years of marriage. DJ was employed by Reliability Inspections, a successful business he co-founded with his wife and best friends in 2021. He had a passion for cooking and grilling for his family, friends, and co-workers. DJ loved coaching little league and high school softball and especially sharing the field with his daughters, Mollie and Megan. He enjoyed community sports activities and was a familiar face at Eastern High School. He was an avid sports fan and would cheer on his Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Bengals. DJ cherished his family vacations and made many lasting memories. DJ always had those around him laughing with his jokes and stories.

DJ is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Bradley) Maxon, and was a proud father of two daughters, Mollie and Megan. He is also survived by two siblings, Dustin (Kate) Maxon and Darcie (Bruce) Dye; parents, Donald and Kathy Maxon; grandmothers, Frances Carver and Ruth Maxon; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers Thomas Maxon and Kenneth Carver and father-in-law C. Roger Bradley.

Friends, family, and the community are welcome to celebrate DJ’s life on Saturday, February 5, 2022 with family gathering at 11 AM and a service at 12 noon at the Evergreen Bible Church, Williamstown, WV. For those attending, please feel free to share a fond memory or story of DJ’s life. His family requests that face masks be worn.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be sent to the MOV Gift of Life, a 501c non-profit group of organ transplant recipients, living donors, and transplant candidates, raising awareness for organ donation. www.movgiftoflife.com This organization is near and dear to him and his family as he was a kidney transplant recipient from his sister in 2020 and his final act was to donate the gift of sight through eye donation.

