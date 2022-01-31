Obituary: Metheney, Jessie Luana Hicks

CHLOE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jessie Luana Hicks Metheney, 82, of Chloe, went to her Eternal Home to be with our Lord Jesus Friday morning, January 28, 2022. She passed away in Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV after a long illness in the early morning hours.

Jessie was born September 8, 1939, in Stinson to Huey Crawford Hicks and Ethel Jarvis Hicks. She grew up in Stinson later moved to Akron, Ohio for several years. In 1979, she moved back to her hometown where she resided for her remaining years. She enjoyed being outside and spent most of her time in her flower beds and/or her vegetable garden. In the winter, she looked forward to playing in the snow with the grandchildren. Jessie was a Christian and spent many years in the Lord’s service being involved with Minnora Methodist Church.

She is survived by one sister Martha (Garland) Leigh of Spencer, one brother Steven “Bub” (Gladys) Hicks of Medina, OH, two sons Richard (Betty) Sisson of Chloe, WV and Johnny (Juanita) Sisson of Ringling, OK, one daughter Connie (Sam) Jarvis of Chloe, WV, and her significant other and best friend Glen Dix. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Orville “Bub” Metheney, one son David Sisson, one sister Dortha Horton, and two brothers Billy and Perry Hicks.

Funeral services will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg WV, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 1:00 pm with Pastor Lester Tanner officiating.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Graveside interment will be held at Minnora Cemetery following the closure of services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

