Obituary: Moffett, Thelma

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Thelma Moffett, 96, of Marietta passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022. She was born on October 14, 1925, at Whipple, OH, to the late Gilbert W. and Marie Maddox Treadway.

Thelma attended Marietta High School and was a faithful member of the Marietta/Reno Church of Christ. She liked to crochet, do crossword puzzles, play cards and was noted for her delicious pies.

Thelma married Fred Moffett and was a homemaker. Soon after they were married, they moved to Florida where they made their home for 48½ years. Thelma returned to the Ohio Valley after her husband’s death. She is survived by several nephews and nieces and special friends, Steven and Kara Foutty.

In addition of her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 3 brothers: Raymond, Irvin and Earl Treadway and 3 sisters: Katherine Lowe, Eileen Harris and Delsie Treadway.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (Feb.2) at 10:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday evening from 5 until 7. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Marietta/Reno Church of Christ, 80 County Rd. 20, Reno, OH 45773 will be appreciated.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.