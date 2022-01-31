Advertisement

Obituary: Moore, Leona

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Leona Moore, 96, of Parkersburg, WV went home to be with her Lord and savior Jesus Christ on January 28, 2022 at her residence.

She was born June 1, 1925 in Spencer, WV, a daughter of the late Reuben Pickens and Nellie Sparr Pickens.

After graduating from high school Leona and John Paul Reuter married on December 4, 1945 and were married 27 years when he passed away on June 26, 1972. She then went to school, received her B.A. in nursing, and worked as a nurse for over 25 years. During which time she married Camden A. Moore on March 8, 1973, and remained happily married until he passed on November 21, 2004. She was a Baptist by faith and attended North Parkersburg Baptist Church. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her son, John Reuter Jr.; daughters, Judy (Vic) Echard, Pam (John) Greenlees; step-children, David Moore, Nancy Carter, Kathy Lund; 7 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, and two sons, Phillip A. Reuter and Dan D. Reuter.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday February 4, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with John Greenlees officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. before the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Moore family.

