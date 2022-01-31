Obituary: Neal Sr., G. Baker

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - G. Baker Neal, Sr., 99, of Mineral Wells, WV died Thursday January 27, 2022 at CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Mineral Wells, WV a son of the late George Bradford and Estella Bernadine (Baker) Neal.

Baker graduated from Parkersburg High School and worked as a Pressman for Parkersburg News & Sentinel for over forty years. He was a United States Navy veteran having served in the South Pacific during World War II. He was a longtime member of South Parkersburg United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Christian Friends Sunday School Class. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and Parkersburg South High School basketball follower. He enjoyed watching the WVU Mountaineers, Marshall Thundering Herd, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He is survived by his wife of seventeen years Betty Kesterson Neal; two children Yvonne Neal Morehouse (Roliff) of Mineral Wells and G. Baker Neal, Jr. (Kellie) of Milton, WV; stepdaughter Debra Lyn Schroth (Jim) of Melbourne, FL; grandchildren Ryan Neal Morehouse, Scott Alan Morehouse, Jason Alan Neal, and Joshua Nathaniel Neal; step grandchildren Skyler and Sierra Schroth; sister Mary Neal Christian; several nieces and nephews; and his good fishing buddy Paul Walton.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Dorothy Neal, stepson David Kesterson, brother Paul Edwin Neal, and sister Irene Tracewell.

Services will be Tuesday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverends Jim Plyburn and Edward Craft officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 15. Visitation will be Monday 5-7 PM and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

