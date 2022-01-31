Advertisement

Obituary: Pitt, Mary Louise Offenberger

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Mary Louise Offenberger Pitt, 90, of Lowell, Ohio, died on Friday, January 28, 2022. She was born on November 25, 1931 in Waterford, Ohio, to Francis J. and Louise C. Huck Offenberger, on the family farm.

Mary Louise graduated from Waterford High School. She married Hurd Clinton Pitt on September 15, 1951. Together they raised their family, Gary Pitt, Karen Crawford, Rebecca “Becky” Smith (Greg) and Angela Bennett (Brian).  This led to the next generation, Clinton Smith (Paige) and Lauren Tolley (Alexus), Taylor Crawford, Hailey, Katherine “Katie” and Nathan Bennett, and she enjoyed attending their athletic and musical events.  She is also survived by her siblings, Camilla Heiss, Anna Jean Huck (Bill), Joe Offenberger (Anna) and Harriet Henrie; sister in law, Kay Offenberger; and all of her friends at Appletree in Beverly.

Over the years, she worked for Mahoney’s Hardware and Apex True Value, retiring in 2017 after 53 years of helping people with their hardware needs. She was a member of The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption and the Lowell American Legion Auxiliary. Later in life, she enjoyed watching RFD TV, specifically, the Molly B Polka Show, and she even attended a taping of the show, with her sister, Camilla.

She was preceded in death by her husband; brother, Cecil Offenberger; sister, Marilyn Pawlaczyk; and son in law, Herb Crawford.

Mom enjoyed a full and happy life, and we would like to thank the people who made it possible: the caring staff at Appletree in Beverly, her Apex friends and those in the community that kept in touch after her retirement.

Visitation will be at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 2 to 8 p.m. with a Vigil Service held at 3:00 p.m. Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, with The Rev. John Michael Campbell celebrating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Lowell.

For those who desire, memorial donations may be made to Lowell Buell Park Perpetual Care Fund, c/o Marietta Community Foundation. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Mary’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

