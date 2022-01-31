Obituary: Rogers, Jacqueline Elaine

GRANTSVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jacqueline Elaine Rogers, 68, of Grantsville, WV, passed away on January 26, 2022. She was born July 1, 1953, in Arlington County, Virginia, a daughter of the late Henry Edward and Helen Marie Pearson Reed.

She was a country family woman. She spent the first half of her life in Maryland and relocated to West Virginia with her late husband Jim Rogers in 2000 after his retirement. Since then she has made and lost many friends in WV, but has made countless memories and touched many hearts in the process.

She was a very loving woman, and loved her family and friends with all she had. She lived to see her family and friends at the local senior center and baked plenty for her friends there. She would always host the family reunion and loved hosting people and cooking for all. She was also a loving sister, mother, wife, great-grandmother, grandmother, and a selfless friend to many. Despite the numerous obstacles she faced, she still remained a loving, truly generous human being. She lived for cooking people meals, baking for all, and feeding all of the hungry mouths and souls alike.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Rogers, and daughter, Anna Wade.

She is survived by sons, Tracy Tibbs and Earl Rogers; daughter, Patricia Rogers; two sisters; two brothers; eight grandchildren, Jason Wade, Samantha Wade, Austin Tibbs, Dylan Tibbs, Cody Tibbs, Isabella Tibbs, Cathy Rowe, and Ray Abernathy; and two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Gary Giselle, Jr.

Come join her family at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV on Monday, January 31, 2022, with visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Jim Lough officiating or at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery on February 3, 2022, time TBD in Brentwood, MD, and share some memories of “Jacky”. Bring a dish if you wish!

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

