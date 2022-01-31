Obituary: Seevers, Terry Ray

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Terry Ray Seevers, 52, of Belpre passed away on January 30, 2022, at MMH surrounded by his loved ones.

Terry, who was born January 8, 1970, attended Marietta High School and served in the Navy for 21 years on the USS Nassau. He was a veteran of Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom. After retiring from the Navy, he became employed by HiVac. Terry enjoyed time spent with friends, family and his grandkids.

On October 4, 1996, he married Debbie Lowery who survives with 2 children, Crystal (Joe) Martin and Donny (Sam) Martin of Belpre; grandchildren: Tanner and Gage Wriston, Bailey Ware and Aiden, Aulbree and Avaree Martin of Belpre; great grandson John Parker and mother-in-law Phyllis Lowery of Belpre.

He is preceded in death by both parents and father-in-law John H. Lowery, Sr.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (Feb. 3) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with Jerry Harman officiating and with full military rites. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 9 until 11. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

