Obituary: Smith, Margaret Elaine

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Margaret Elaine Smith, 79, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, died surrounded by her loving family at Rockland Ridge Nursing Home on January 27, 2022. She was born to the late Richard and Ruth Baker in Parkersburg, West Virginia on February 14, 1942.

She graduated from Spencer High School and was an excellent pianist. Elaine married Randal Ledsome in 1962 and created a loving family during their fourteen years together. Elaine started working outside the home at Mayflower Trucking Company in 1974, worked for years at Leavitt Funeral Home, and until her recent retirement, worked as the secretary at Mount Pleasant Methodist Church, where she was also a member.

Elaine loved helping and doing things for other people. She loved to read, craft, crochet, and knit. Anyone who knew her would describe her as a beautiful, compassionate soul who was extremely kind, giving, and optimistic. She brought joy and positivity to all she touched and left a legacy of love and generosity. Her friends and family knew her to be an earthly angel, always faithful, caring, and loving. Elaine was a nurturing and proud mother, raising three daughters, whose lives she constantly supported. She loved and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by three daughters: Cindy Ledsome, of Parkersburg, West Virginia; Terri Barker, of Little Hocking, Ohio; and Tina Randolph of Belpre, Ohio. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Mike Randolph, Sunni Province, and Tim Randolph, as well as nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Elaine was predeceased by her husband Randal Ledsome.

A memorial ceremony is being planned and will be announced once the plans are finalized. The family welcomes donations to the American Cancer Society or your favorite charity as an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.