Obituary: Stanley, Shirley Mae (Williams)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Shirley Mae (Williams) Stanley passed away on Friday, January 28 after a short illness.

She was a daughter of the late Cecil and Ruby Williams. Wife of Vernon Stanley.

Shirley is survived by three children, Charlotte Staats (Jodie) of Sandyville, WV, Cheryl Hagerman (Deano) of Strasburg, VA and Gregory Stanley (Tina) of Mineral Wells, WV. Grandmother of several grandchildren, great grandchildren, step grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. And her siblings, Billy Don, Patty, Doug and Ricky.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon L. Stanley; and her siblings, Charles, Danny and Imogean.

She loved all her family very much. Shirley was a CCMH volunteer for 38 years, homeroom mother, bible school teacher and member of the United Methodist Women’s Circle. She enjoyed reading, flowers, walking and her friends.

Shirley will be laid to rest at the Independence Cemetery in Sandyville, WV.

A graveside memorial service will be held in April.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St., south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Stanley family.

