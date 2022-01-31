Obituary: Stevens (Jones), Eleanor “Jeanette”

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Eleanor “Jeanette” Stevens (Jones), of Highland Heights, OH (formerly of Marietta, OH) passed away peacefully on January 28, 2022. She was born on August 17, 1937 in Sylacauga, AL to Troy D. and Mary Alice Jones. She was a 1955 graduate of Marietta High School.

Jeanette worked as a licensed cosmetologist for a few years, until her husband, Bill, graduated college. From that time on, she was a homemaker extraordinaire. Jeanette was known by everyone as an excellent cook, seamstress, interior decorator, and the ultimate hostess. If you visited Jeanette and Bill, you never went hungry. She was very involved in her church and school activities for her kids.

Jeanette married her high school sweetheart, Bill Stevens, on August 18, 1957. They moved around frequently during the early years of their marriage due to Bill’s career in civil engineering. They finally settled in Kirtland, OH, where they resided until moving to Naples, FL in 1983.Jeanette will forever be remembered for her love of people, especially children. She was a volunteer with developmentally disabled children at Brentmoor School for many years. She delivered food for Meals on Wheels, and volunteered her talents at church as well.

Jeanette is survived by her 2 children, Greg Stevens (Betty Heacock) of Sebring, FL and Vicki Butler (Nick Ajdinovich) of Mentor, OH; her 2 grandchildren, Michael (Kandice) Butler of Dublin, OH and Megan (Patrick) Duderstadt of Madison, OH; her siblings, William (Marlene) Jones of Marietta, OH, Madelyn (Bob-deceased) Wagner of Marietta, OH, and Sharon Jones of Missouri ; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Stevens, her parents, her sister Jackie (Charlie) Simmons, and brother Stan (Pam) Jenkins.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 1st, at 1pm at Hadley Funeral Home, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta, OH 45750. Interment to follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. Friends and family may call from 11am to 1pm that same day. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

