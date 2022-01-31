Advertisement

Obituary: White, Roy Elwood

Roy Elwood White Obit
Roy Elwood White Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Roy Elwood White, 79, of Vienna passed away January 26, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on November 17, 1942 in Baldwin, WV, the son of the late Roy M. and Evelyn West White.

Roy retired from teaching through the Board of Education.  He had taught for twenty-eight years in Williamstown and for eight additional years at Sand Fork, Normantown and Point Pleasant.  Roy had coached Cross Country and the Chess Team and served as a referee with track.  He proudly served his country in the Navy reserves.  He enjoyed woodworking and history and was a member of the West Virginia Historical Society.

Roy is survived by his children, Roy L. White, Heather Bibbee (Ken), Travis White (Renee), adopted son Richard Johnson (Beth), grandchildren Zachary White, Will Bibbee, Leanne Bibbee, Cassie White, Kimberley White, Kaitlynn White, sister Mavis Smith, and nephew Gary Smith. 

Private services will be at the convenience of the family. 

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

