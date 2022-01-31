Advertisement

Pigsburgh Sqealers Rescue takes on pigs from animal cruelty case

By Laura Bowen and Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUBURN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last week, WTAP covered an animal abuse case in which about 80 animals were rescued from horrific conditions at a local woman’s house. We touched base with the rescue organization that took in a majority of the pigs - over 30 in total.

The Pigsburgh Squealers is nursing those pigs back to health at their rescue. Blue Martin, a co-founder of the organization, says at least half of the pigs were emaciated when they got them.

Martin says, although pigs are loving, intelligent creatures, people often don’t care too much about them. In fact, she says it’s common for nothing to happen when pigs are neglected and abused.

“When I heard that Lisa told me that the sheriffs were there, the humane county staff were there, and that they were pressing charges, I almost cried. I was incredibly relieved,” she said.

Martin says the organization will begin spaying and neutering the pigs in the coming weeks. They’re even having volunteers come in to help socialize them.

For background on the crime from which the pigs were saved, click this link: https://www.wtap.com/2022/01/27/around-80-animals-rescued-deplorable-conditions-locals-house/

