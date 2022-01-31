Advertisement

Pre-K enrollment starts in Wood County for the 2022-2023 school year

Enrollment for Pre-Kindergarten in Wood County for the 2022-2023 school year started this...
Enrollment for Pre-Kindergarten in Wood County for the 2022-2023 school year started this morning January 31, 2022 and will be going on until the end of this Friday February 4, 2022.(WBTV)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Enrollment for Pre-Kindergarten in Wood County for the 2022-2023 school year started this morning January 31, 2022 and will be going on until the end of this Friday February 4, 2022.

A state-certified birth certificate and current immunizations are required for the application to be date/time stamped for placement.

Your child must be at least four years old by June 30, 2022 in order to be eligible to enroll at any elementary school in Wood County.

In order to register your child, parents must bring the following:

  • A well-child exam or proof of a doctor’s visit
  • Proof of a dental examination
  • A social security card
  • Proof of *current immunizations (vaccines)
  • A state-certified birth certificate

Reach out to the schools or brochures are available at the schools if you are looking for more information.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They say it all started when officers tried to serve a revocation order to Martin Riley...
UPDATE: Man allegedly hits home confinement officer, leads authorities on chase that ends in standoff
Four fire departments responded to the scene.
Mobile home declared total loss in fire
Kenny Lumeyer
Wood County man charged after teenager gives birth to his child
Ohio resident creates snow Bengal to support the team before AFC Championship
Local Bengals fan creates snow Bengal to support the team playing in the AFC Championship game
FSSS graphic
Dogs rescued from well, only one survives

Latest News

Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home
Buy the Book
Representatives of the Lubeck and Mineral Wells Public Service Districts
Lubeck and Mineral Wells PSDs meet to discuss expanding water lines at County Commission
Jimmy Mills
Wood County Sheriff’s Office appoints new Deputy and Evidence Technician