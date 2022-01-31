Pre-K enrollment starts in Wood County for the 2022-2023 school year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Enrollment for Pre-Kindergarten in Wood County for the 2022-2023 school year started this morning January 31, 2022 and will be going on until the end of this Friday February 4, 2022.

A state-certified birth certificate and current immunizations are required for the application to be date/time stamped for placement.

Your child must be at least four years old by June 30, 2022 in order to be eligible to enroll at any elementary school in Wood County.

In order to register your child, parents must bring the following:

A well-child exam or proof of a doctor’s visit

Proof of a dental examination

A social security card

Proof of *current immunizations (vaccines)

A state-certified birth certificate

Reach out to the schools or brochures are available at the schools if you are looking for more information.

