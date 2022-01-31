Video classes to help employers with safety requirements

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) - Employers who want to make sure their businesses are complying with Occupational Safety and Health Administration requirements will be able to take courses being offered by West Virginia University Extension.

An introductory course for small business and a record-keeping course will be offered virtually next month.

Advance registration is required. The introductory course costs $225 and will be Feb. 28, and the recordkeeping course costs $150 and will be Feb. 7.

To register, visit WVU Extension Safety and Health Extension’s website.

