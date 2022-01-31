Wood County candidates enter their names in for election

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday marked the last day to file for office in West Virginia. Here’s the latest on what your ballot will look like.

Board of Education races (general election) District A Debra Hendershot Jeffrey Lynn Fox Ronald Charles Michels District B Justin Raber Amber Brianne Cross District C Chad Conley Cheryl Dawn Olcott Richard Lee Olcott Sarah Alice Townsend

Circuit Clerk Kenny Cline (Republican) Celeste Ridgway (Republican) James Christopher Alfred (Democrat)

Commissioner James Colombo (Republican) Simon Hargus (Democrat) Ricky Modesitt (Republican)

Conservation Supervisor Bob Buckanan (Republican)

County Clerk Cara Atkinson (Democrat) Gerald Carpenter (Democrat) Michael Hess(Republican) Misty Kelly (Republican) Amanda Raber-Ables (Republican) Edward Staats (Republican) Lewis J Gonzales II (Republican) Michael Shane Harper (Republican)

Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard (Republican)

Congress 2nd district Susan Buchser-Lochocki (Republican) Angela J. Dwyer (Democrat) Rhonda A. Hercules (Republican) David B. McKinley (Republican) Alexander K. Mooney (Republican) Mike Seckman (Republican) Barry Lee Wendell (Democrat)

State Senate district three Michael Azinger (Republican) John R. Kelly (Republican) Jody Murphy (Democrat)

House of Delegates district 10 Bill Anderson (Republican)

House of Delegates district 11 Roger Conley (Republican) Harry Deitzler (Democrat) Bob Fehrenbacher (Republican)

House of Delegates district 12 Vernon Criss (Republican) Jonathon Defibaugh (Democrat)

House of Delegates district 13 Scot Heckert (Republican)

House of Delegates district 14 D Shannon Kimes (Republican) Kevin Jay Siers (Republican)



There will also be multiple races for executive committees.

