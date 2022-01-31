Wood County candidates enter their names in for election
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday marked the last day to file for office in West Virginia. Here’s the latest on what your ballot will look like.
- Board of Education races (general election)
- District A
- Debra Hendershot
- Jeffrey Lynn Fox
- Ronald Charles Michels
- District B
- Justin Raber
- Amber Brianne Cross
- District C
- Chad Conley
- Cheryl Dawn Olcott
- Richard Lee Olcott
- Sarah Alice Townsend
- District A
- Circuit Clerk
- Kenny Cline (Republican)
- Celeste Ridgway (Republican)
- James Christopher Alfred (Democrat)
- Commissioner
- James Colombo (Republican)
- Simon Hargus (Democrat)
- Ricky Modesitt (Republican)
- Conservation Supervisor
- Bob Buckanan (Republican)
- County Clerk
- Cara Atkinson (Democrat)
- Gerald Carpenter (Democrat)
- Michael Hess(Republican)
- Misty Kelly (Republican)
- Amanda Raber-Ables (Republican)
- Edward Staats (Republican)
- Lewis J Gonzales II (Republican)
- Michael Shane Harper (Republican)
- Wood County Sheriff
- Rick Woodyard (Republican)
- Congress 2nd district
- Susan Buchser-Lochocki (Republican)
- Angela J. Dwyer (Democrat)
- Rhonda A. Hercules (Republican)
- David B. McKinley (Republican)
- Alexander K. Mooney (Republican)
- Mike Seckman (Republican)
- Barry Lee Wendell (Democrat)
- State Senate district three
- Michael Azinger (Republican)
- John R. Kelly (Republican)
- Jody Murphy (Democrat)
- House of Delegates district 10
- Bill Anderson (Republican)
- House of Delegates district 11
- Roger Conley (Republican)
- Harry Deitzler (Democrat)
- Bob Fehrenbacher (Republican)
- House of Delegates district 12
- Vernon Criss (Republican)
- Jonathon Defibaugh (Democrat)
- House of Delegates district 13
- Scot Heckert (Republican)
- House of Delegates district 14
- D Shannon Kimes (Republican)
- Kevin Jay Siers (Republican)
There will also be multiple races for executive committees.
