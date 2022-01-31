Advertisement

Wood County candidates enter their names in for election

Here’s the latest on what your ballot will look like.
Here’s the latest on what your ballot will look like.(WAFB)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:14 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday marked the last day to file for office in West Virginia. Here’s the latest on what your ballot will look like.

  • Board of Education races (general election)
    • District A
      • Debra Hendershot
      • Jeffrey Lynn Fox
      • Ronald Charles Michels
    • District B
      • Justin Raber
      • Amber Brianne Cross
    • District C
      • Chad Conley
      • Cheryl Dawn Olcott
      • Richard Lee Olcott
      • Sarah Alice Townsend
  • Circuit Clerk
    • Kenny Cline (Republican)
    • Celeste Ridgway (Republican)
    • James Christopher Alfred (Democrat)
  • Commissioner
    • James Colombo (Republican)
    • Simon Hargus (Democrat)
    • Ricky Modesitt (Republican)
  • Conservation Supervisor
    • Bob Buckanan (Republican)
  • County Clerk
    • Cara Atkinson (Democrat)
    • Gerald Carpenter (Democrat)
    • Michael Hess(Republican)
    • Misty Kelly (Republican)
    • Amanda Raber-Ables (Republican)
    • Edward Staats (Republican)
    • Lewis J Gonzales II (Republican)
    • Michael Shane Harper (Republican)
  • Wood County Sheriff
    • Rick Woodyard (Republican)
  • Congress 2nd district
    • Susan Buchser-Lochocki (Republican)
    • Angela J. Dwyer (Democrat)
    • Rhonda A. Hercules (Republican)
    • David B. McKinley (Republican)
    • Alexander K. Mooney (Republican)
    • Mike Seckman (Republican)
    • Barry Lee Wendell (Democrat)
  • State Senate district three
    • Michael Azinger (Republican)
    • John R. Kelly (Republican)
    • Jody Murphy (Democrat)
  • House of Delegates district 10
    • Bill Anderson (Republican)
  • House of Delegates district 11
    • Roger Conley (Republican)
    • Harry Deitzler (Democrat)
    • Bob Fehrenbacher (Republican)
  • House of Delegates district 12
    • Vernon Criss (Republican)
    • Jonathon Defibaugh (Democrat)
  • House of Delegates district 13
    • Scot Heckert (Republican)
  • House of Delegates district 14
    • D Shannon Kimes (Republican)
    • Kevin Jay Siers (Republican)

There will also be multiple races for executive committees.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They say it all started when officers tried to serve a revocation order to Martin Riley...
UPDATE: Man allegedly hits home confinement officer, leads authorities on chase that ends in standoff
Ohio resident creates snow Bengal to support the team before AFC Championship
Local Bengals fan creates snow Bengal to support the team playing in the AFC Championship game
Kenny Lumeyer
Wood County man charged after teenager gives birth to his child
Gov. Jim Justice joined religious leaders from across West Virginia to conduct a virtual...
Gov. Justice announces $1,500 Job Jumpstart Program for those going back to work
Cynthia Keely gives updates on new AHA guidelines
American Heart Association establishes new COVID safe CPR guidelines

Latest News

Four fire departments responded to the scene.
Mobile home declared total loss in fire
One rescued pig eats food out of a woman's hand.
Pigsburgh Sqealers Rescue takes on pigs from animal cruelty case
FSSS graphic
Dogs rescued from well, only one survives
American Red Cross seeking disaster relief volunteers
American Red Cross seeking disaster relief volunteers