Wood County Sheriff’s Office appoints new Deputy and Evidence Technician

Jimmy Mills and Dylan Lowe named Evidence Technician and Deputy, respectively
WTAP News @ 5- WCC Woodyard appoints new deputy and evidence technician
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday morning at Wood County Commission, the Sheriff’s Office introduced two new employees.

Earlier this month we reported that the Commission approved Sheriff Woodyard’s request to hire an Evidence Technician.

According to Woodyard, Deputies do not always have the time to process and fully investigate crime scenes.

He says he saw this as a weakness of the Department that he wanted to fix when he took office Dec. 2, 2021.

Woodyard says Jimmy Mills is a 26-year veteran of the West Virginia State Police and that he was the Commander of the Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics taskforce.

He hopes the addition of Jimmy Mills will “enhance the Detective bureau and their abilities to adequately investigate crimes.”

Of seven candidates, Dylan Lowe of Wirt County was selected to be a Deputy Sheriff.

Woodyard says Lowe will be going through a training field officer program and will be “street worthy” in a few months.

As of Monday, Woodyard says the Wood County Sheriff’s Office still has four job openings.

