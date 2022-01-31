Advertisement

W.Va. Democrats propose bill to repeal abortion restrictions

Democratic lawmakers have introduced a bill to repeal all restrictions on abortion in West Virginia.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Democratic lawmakers have introduced a bill to repeal all restrictions on abortion in West Virginia.

The move comes amid efforts in the state’s Republican-led Legislature to increase limitations on abortion.

During a news conference at the state Capitol on Monday, bill co-sponsor and former abortion patient Del.

Danielle Walker says abortion restrictions are racist. Walker is a mother and the only Black woman serving in the West Virginia Legislature. But chances of the bill advancing are slim.

Conservative lawmakers have already introduced a bill this session to ban abortion after 15 weeks.

