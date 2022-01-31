Advertisement

W.Va. seeks COVID shot waiver for rural hospital workers

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he’ll request that workers at rural hospitals be allowed to...
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he’ll request that workers at rural hospitals be allowed to opt out of President Joe Biden’s coronavirus vaccination mandate for U.S. health care workers.(Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he’ll request that workers at rural hospitals be allowed to opt out of President Joe Biden’s coronavirus vaccination mandate for U.S. health care workers.

The request comes as West Virginia hospitals are understaffed due to workers leaving the industry during the pandemic.

Justice says hospitals can’t afford to be firing workers.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court halted the Biden administration’s requirement that employees at large businesses get a vaccine or test regularly and wear a mask on the job.

But the court allowed a vaccine requirement for most U.S. health care workers to proceed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They say it all started when officers tried to serve a revocation order to Martin Riley...
UPDATE: Man allegedly hits home confinement officer, leads authorities on chase that ends in standoff
Four fire departments responded to the scene.
Mobile home declared total loss in fire
Kenny Lumeyer
Wood County man charged after teenager gives birth to his child
Ohio resident creates snow Bengal to support the team before AFC Championship
Local Bengals fan creates snow Bengal to support the team playing in the AFC Championship game
FSSS graphic
Dogs rescued from well, only one survives

Latest News

Democratic lawmakers have introduced a bill to repeal all restrictions on abortion in West...
W.Va. Democrats propose bill to repeal abortion restrictions
Taylor Sappington running for Ohio Auditor
Democrat making Ohio auditor bid says he’ll fight corruption
WTAP News @ Noon - Golden Apple Tracy Varner
WTAP News @ Noon - Golden Apple Tracy Varner
Employers who want to make sure their businesses are complying with Occupational Safety and...
Video classes to help employers with safety requirements