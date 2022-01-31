W.Va. seeks COVID shot waiver for rural hospital workers

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he’ll request that workers at rural hospitals be allowed to opt out of President Joe Biden’s coronavirus vaccination mandate for U.S. health care workers.

The request comes as West Virginia hospitals are understaffed due to workers leaving the industry during the pandemic.

Justice says hospitals can’t afford to be firing workers.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court halted the Biden administration’s requirement that employees at large businesses get a vaccine or test regularly and wear a mask on the job.

But the court allowed a vaccine requirement for most U.S. health care workers to proceed.

