5G rollouts can cause trouble for 3G users

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People are always excited about faster phone speeds and faster internet speeds. But the 5G rollouts may cause trouble for other users.

When 5G is in full force it can cause 3G devices to be permanently disabled.

Some 3G devices that can be disabled include security systems, internet providers, fleet management and many more day-to-day devices.

For AT&T they are looking to use 5G fully by February and Verizon by the end of the month according to iTech Vice President of IT Michael Stoffel.

“If your office has a cellular internet or an internet backup that’s cellular then if it’s not 4G or 5G then sometime in February 2022 those will not work anymore if they are not upgraded,” said Stoffel.

If you have any questions about your devices you can call your provider or contact iTech in Parkersburg.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.