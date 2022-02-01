Athens Co. Food Pantry gets more donations with Joe Burrow in Super Bowl

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Joe Burrow’s impact on the Athens County community continues to grow.

Fans of the Cincinnati Bengals and Burrow are sending their appreciation to the “Joe Burrow Relief Fund.”

This fund works to give funds to the Athens Co. Food Pantry.

Officials with the pantry say that the fund continues to increase every week, including by more than $50 thousand over the last two weeks.

All of this started with Burrow’s Heisman speech talking about poverty and food insecurity in Athens Co. Something officials say they are thankful for him doing.

“Because of that, it resonates with them that he cared so much with his Heisman speech to share what he thought was a real problem in this area. And that’s the problem with poverty, hunger and food insecurity. So, it’s raised awareness not only in our area but I think across the country. Because his voice resonates with people,” says food pantry president, Karin Bright.

The Athens Co. Food Pantry says that it is thankful for Burrow, “Who Dey Nation,” and the Foundation of Appalachian Ohio.

The pantry says that it is fully stocked and has setup many new initiatives with the funds. Like providing items each month that can’t be purchased with SNAP benefits, taking food into community, and donating food to Athens Co. school food pantries.

