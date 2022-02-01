Bengals Advance to Super Bowl LVI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WTAP) -

For the first time in 31 years, the Cincinnati Bengals will be playing in the Super Bowl after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

The Chiefs dominated the Bengals in the first half with Cincinnati not reaching the end zone until there was just a minute remaining in the half.

The Bengals were able to hold the Chiefs to no points to end the half down 21-10, and came out of the locker room with some momentum.

Cincinnati was able to bring the game to within a score, and an interception of Patrick Mahomes in Chiefs set up a game tying touchdown and 2-point-conversion.

The Bengals took the lead with six minutes remaining, but Kansas City was able to go down and tie it as time expired, sending the game to overtime.

The defense for Cincinnati was able to intercept Mahomes at midfield, setting up Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon to drive down field to set up the game winning field goal.

And for the second week in a row, rookie place kicker Evan McPherson was able to kick a game winning field goal and send the Bengals to the Superbowl.

