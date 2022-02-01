Advertisement

Blood drive being held to make up for emergency blood shortage

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive to make up for the emergency blood shortage.

The non-profit partnered with WVU Medicine at Camden Clark Medical Center and the mall.

Red Cross officials say that they are trying to get to a three-day blood supply.

As of now, the Red Cross is at less than a one-day supply.

Officials say a lot of this is because of the pandemic, lack of donors during the holidays, and the weather.

“We’ve seen a 10-percent decrease in donor presentation during the start of the pandemic. So, for the last year-and-a-half, two years, we’ve had a 10-percent decrease in participation,” says account manager, Brian Adams. “So, you couple that with some of our regular seasonal issues, like the holidays preventing people coming into donating blood, and the winter weather that we’ve been having that has forced cancellations and that has helped create the situation that we’re in now.”

The American Red Cross says that if you would like to donate you can sign up online or on the Red Cross app.

You can find the website by clicking on the link to help donate.

