Car crashes into house; driver flees scene

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A car crashed into a house on Jamesson Street early-Tuesday morning, after which the driver then fled the scene.

The Wood County 911 Center received the call for the crash at 2:50 a.m., and by the time authorities arrived on the scene, the driver had fled. They were unable to confirm the status of the search for the driver during our initial call.

No one inside the home was injured, and since the driver fled, the call for EMS crews was cancelled. The Parkersburg Police Department responded to the scene.

