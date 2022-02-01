Advertisement

Car crashes into house; driver flees scene

The car that crashed into the Jamesson Street home, sans its driver, who fled
The car that crashed into the Jamesson Street home, sans its driver, who fled(WTAP)
By Jack Selby
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A car crashed into a house on Jamesson Street early-Tuesday morning, after which the driver then fled the scene.

The Wood County 911 Center received the call for the crash at 2:50 a.m., and by the time authorities arrived on the scene, the driver had fled. They were unable to confirm the status of the search for the driver during our initial call.

No one inside the home was injured, and since the driver fled, the call for EMS crews was cancelled. The Parkersburg Police Department responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four fire departments responded to the scene.
Mobile home declared total loss in fire
Owner shares story about losing dog
UPDATE: Man shares story of losing dog in well
UPDATE: Parkersburg High School regains power
Here’s the latest on what your ballot will look like.
Wood County candidates enter their names in for election
Bonnie Kae Graham Obit
Obituary: Graham, Bonnie Kae

Latest News

Dog owner speaks out
WTAP News @ 10 - Dogs in well
WTAP News @ 10 - Health Check
WTAP News @ 10 - Health Check
Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home
Buy the Book