Obituary: Allen, Donna Marie

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Donna Marie Allen, 51, of Belpre, OH passed away Monday, January 31, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta.

She was born December 3, 1970 in Parkersburg, a daughter of John “Al” Cantrell (Darlene) of Rockport, WV and Barbara Barnes Beckett (Sam) of Parkersburg.

Donna graduated from PHS and she was a former CMA at Quickcare. She was active with foster care and fostered several children. She also enjoyed babysitting.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by two sons, John Allen (Ashley) of Townsend, DE and Trent Allen (Amber) of Sandyville, WV; four grandchildren, Raelynn, Madelynn, Auston and Aubrey Allen; a sister, Laurie Miller of Parkersburg; one niece, Mikala Miller and one nephew, Derek Reed. Also, surviving is her companion of ten years, Chris Batten of Leachtown, WV.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Pastor Tim Burch officiating. Burial with be in Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

