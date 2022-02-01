Obituary: Hart, Carol Jane

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Carol Jane Hart, 77 of Williamstown, Boaz Community, passed away January 31, 2022 at her residence. She was born December 9, 1944 in Baltimore, MD, a daughter of the late Warren Clouston and Ida Stone Colvin.

Mrs. Hart was a homemaker and worked for Camden Clark Medical Center. She was Baptist by faith and enjoyed crafting, especially tole painting and quilting.

Surviving is her loving husband Earl V. Hart, daughter Kimberly Pickrell (Doug) of Waverly, son Ronald Ward (Melissa) of Burgaw, NC, step-daughters Sherrie Shingleton (Roy) of Parkersburg and Shirley Grogg (Tom) of Belpre, sister Lisa Wildman of Glen Burnie, MD and brother Lee Colvin of Wilmington, NC.

She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren: Erica Hensley, Evan Pickrell, Cole Pickrell, Amee Moore, Heather Hutchens, Stephen Ward, Kaylee Ward, Latasha Browne, Brittany McIntire, Cody Shingleton, Andrew Grogg and Rachel Perry along with 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband Robert Wildman.

Funeral services will be Friday 1PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Larry Dale officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday 5-8PM.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

