Advertisement

Obituary: Hart, Carol Jane

Carol Jane Hart Obit
Carol Jane Hart Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Carol Jane Hart, 77 of Williamstown, Boaz Community, passed away January 31, 2022 at her residence.  She was born December 9, 1944 in Baltimore, MD, a daughter of the late Warren Clouston and Ida Stone Colvin.

Mrs. Hart was a homemaker and worked for Camden Clark Medical Center.  She was Baptist by faith and enjoyed crafting, especially tole painting and quilting.

Surviving is her loving husband Earl V. Hart, daughter Kimberly Pickrell (Doug) of Waverly, son Ronald Ward (Melissa) of Burgaw, NC, step-daughters Sherrie Shingleton (Roy) of Parkersburg and Shirley Grogg (Tom) of Belpre, sister Lisa Wildman of Glen Burnie, MD and brother Lee Colvin of Wilmington, NC.

She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren:  Erica Hensley, Evan Pickrell, Cole Pickrell, Amee Moore, Heather Hutchens, Stephen Ward, Kaylee Ward, Latasha Browne, Brittany McIntire, Cody Shingleton, Andrew Grogg and Rachel Perry along with 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband Robert Wildman.

Funeral services will be Friday 1PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Larry Dale officiating.  Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.  Visitation will be Thursday 5-8PM.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four fire departments responded to the scene.
Mobile home declared total loss in fire
The car that crashed into the Jamesson Street home, sans its driver, who fled
Car crashes into house; driver flees scene
Owner shares story about losing dog
UPDATE: Man shares story of losing dog in well
UPDATE: Parkersburg High School regains power
Here’s the latest on what your ballot will look like.
Wood County candidates enter their names in for election

Latest News

Donna Marie Allen Obit
Obituary: Allen, Donna Marie
Donna Jean Schafer Obit
Obituary: Schafer, Donna Jean
Mark Thomas Gilbert Obit
Obituary: Gilbert, Mark Thomas
William D. “Bill” Smith Obit
Obituary: Smith, William D. “Bill”