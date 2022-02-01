Obituary: Huck, Patricia Hilda Michel

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Patricia Hilda Michel Huck, 86, of Lowell, Ohio died on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on October 18, 1935 in Noble County, Ohio to Harry and Cora Crum Michel.

Pat was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church and the Catholic Women’s Club. She loved playing euchre, gardening, canning and bingo. Pat loved her family, especially all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her six children, Ivan Huck (Brenda), Diana Moore (Bob), Pat Huck (Teresa), Ronnie Huck, Norma Reinstetle (Dan) and Christine Harris (Mike); 18 grandchildren, Cassie, Matthew, Danielle, Sara, Ashleigh, Brian, Chelsie, Keith, Shawn, Dustin, Brent, Jeremy, Zachary, Amanda, Abbe, Blake, Mackenzie and Mason; 28 great grandchildren; sister, Wonetta Smith; brother, Gerald Michel (Sophia); sister in law, Beverley Michel; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Albert Huck, whom she married on May 1, 1954; daughter, Betty Jo; and many brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home on Sunday, February 6, 2022 from 2 to 8 p.m. with a Vigil Service held at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church with The Rev. Timothy Shannon celebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pat’s family would like to thank the staff of Harmar Place and Marietta Memorial Hospital for all of their loving care. Memorial donations may be made to the L-A Fire & Rescue Squad or to Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Patricia’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

