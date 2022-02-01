Advertisement

Obituary: Schafer, Donna Jean

By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Donna Jean Schafer, 79, of Marietta passed away at 10:30 am on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Heartland of Marietta.

Donna was born February 10, 1943 in Marietta a daughter of Ernest Roger Schafer and Anna Louise Hupp Schafer.  She work at Marietta Memorial Hospital in the Dietary Dept. and she enjoyed crocheting, knitting and reading.

Donna is survived by 2 brothers, David and Jim Schafer and 2 sisters, Jeretta Miller and Roberta Sue Schafer and many nieces and nephews.  Her parents and sister Rebecca Zink preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Feb. 4) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Oak Grove Cemetery.  Family will greet friends at the funeral home before the service from 9 until 11.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

