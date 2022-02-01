Obituary: Smith, William D. “Bill”

BELLEVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - William D. “Bill” Smith, 92, of Belleville, WV passed away Monday, January 31, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV.

He was born at Belleville on October 4, 1929, a son of the late Wardie Casto and Lucy Jane Smith.

Bill was a lifelong farmer. He had also worked for West Virginia State Roads and retired as a school bus driver from Wood County Schools.

He enjoyed sharing his love for Jesus with everyone he knew. Bill was a member of New Life Baptist Church and had previously attended Ford Chapel for many years.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 69 years, Betty Flinn Smith; daughters, Wilma Knapp (Carroll) of Granville, OH, Betty Jean Maxwell of Belleville, WV, Sharon Smith (Greg) of Sandyville, WV, Connie Chambers (Jay) of Ravenswood, WV and Mary Ann Knapp (Gregg) of Belleville, WV; sons, Neal Smith of Fort Gay, WV and Tim Smith (Kimberly) of Belleville, WV; special nephew, Carl “Gene” Straight (Ginger); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by one son, Paul Smith and his wife, Sue; grandson, Timothy Alan Smith; brothers, Bobby Willard Smith, Elmer “Curly” Smith, Kenneth Smith and Harold “Jake” Smith; and sisters, Maggie May, Norma Jean, Mildred Straight and Loraine “Hobo” Hartshorn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to New Life Baptist Church, 8138 Harris Highway, Belleville, 26133

Funeral service will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 5, 2022 at New Life Baptist Church, 8138 Harris Highway, Belleville, with Pastor Scott Stewart officiating. Burial will be in Anderson Cemetery, Belleville. His family will receive friends 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg and one hour prior to service Saturday at the church.

