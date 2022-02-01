Advertisement

Suspect arrested amid active shooter report at Virginia college

An active shooting situation was reported on the Bridgewater College campus Tuesday.
An active shooting situation was reported on the Bridgewater College campus Tuesday.(WHSV)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Police have taken a suspect into custody in response to an active shooter report on the Bridgewater College campus, college officials reported Tuesday afternoon.

The situation is unfolding and possible injuries related to the situation are unknown.

The college has ordered everyone to shelter in place. Virginia State Police are on the scene, WHSV reported. Harrisonburg Police are also assisting.

After the suspect’s arrest, the college tweeted: “For additional safety purposes, law enforcement officials will be moving through buildings.”

The college instructed students to not be alarmed and to listen to officers’ instructions as they moved through the buildings.

The town of Bridgewater has issued an alert about the situation. The Bridgewater Community Center is closed at this time, and the town is asking people to avoid the college and area around it until further notice.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted that he was following the situation.

“I have been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College,” Youngkin tweeted. “The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene. I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement.”

Copyright 2022 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four fire departments responded to the scene.
Mobile home declared total loss in fire
The car that crashed into the Jamesson Street home, sans its driver, who fled
Car crashes into house; driver flees scene
Owner shares story about losing dog
UPDATE: Man shares story of losing dog in well
UPDATE: Parkersburg High School regains power
Here’s the latest on what your ballot will look like.
Wood County candidates enter their names in for election

Latest News

Virginia Beach, Va., Public Works crews prepare Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, morning for snow from...
Winter storm to bring snow, ice across wide swath of US
Company says its first all-electric passenger airplane is almost ready to fly.
First all-electric airplane preps to fly
The trade group released its 2022 State of the Restaurant Industry report, saying this year is...
Restaurants will never return to pre-pandemic levels, report says
On average, new cases of COVID-19 are down 39% from the omicron peak, and hospitalizations in...
WHO: In 10 weeks, omicron surge causes COVID cases to soar
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los...
Police: Man in custody after threats to LA, Colo. colleges