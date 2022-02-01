Advertisement

Upcoming freezing rain impacts travel for all

Freezing rain update/ precautions
Freezing rain update/ precautions
By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The upcoming freezing rain can make travel difficult for everyone. Including those who make sure others travel as safe as possible.

“Freezing rain is actually one of the most difficult things we deal with at ODOT because there is really not a lot you can do ahead of the game. You can’t really pretreat the roads because the rain will just wash that right off and even when the rain is falling, the freezing rain is falling you just have to constantly keep salting the roads,” said ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning.

They work around the clock ensuring that the roads are safe for themselves and the many traveling them everyday.

But it isn’t a one man show they work with the Ohio State Highway Patrol as well.

“We’re sort of their eyes and ears. We let them know where the trouble spots are. We’re getting the calls of where vehicles are sliding off the road and where the ice is. Of course we’re just out and about driving so we let them know where the spots are,” said Sgt. Garic Warner of the OSHP.

They say they are working hard to ensure the safety for all Ohio residents

WTAP reached out to WVDOT but they did not respond on their preparations for the upcoming conditions.

