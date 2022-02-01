W. Va. looking for partners to help feed kids during summer

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The state of West Virginia is looking to partner with local government agencies, nonprofits and other organizations to help run a program to feed kids over the summer.

Through the Department of Education’s ``Summer Food Service Program,’’ children who usually receive meals at school through the School Breakfast Program or National School Lunch Program during the academic year can access food.

Meals are provided at sites like schools, churches, community centers, pools, parks, libraries, housing complexes and summer camps.

The department says an average of 202,273 children in West Virginia about 78% of schoolchildren depend on free and reduced-price meals at school.

