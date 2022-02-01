W.Va. Central Federal Credit Union gives $5 thousand check to Red Cross

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union is presenting a check to the American Red Cross.

The federal credit union is giving the Red Cross $5 thousand through the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation.

The check is a part of the Give Local MOV charitable event happening this May.

“We thank American Red Cross for giving us this opportunity and we’re thrilled to be helping out with this,” says W.Va. Central Federal Credit Union marketing strategist, Anna Lisa Hall.

Both the credit union and Red Cross officials say that they are thankful for the partnership and community support.

“Partnerships with various companies and foundations and places like that such as West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union allow us then to spend a little more time on the actual response. And not have to worry so much then about the fundraising so much because of the generosity,” says Red Cross executive director, Sharon Kesselring.

The check will help with disaster relief help. If you would like to volunteer with the American Red Cross, you can click on the link or go to the Red Cross app.

